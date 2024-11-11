Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum says the team has to be clinical up front after the Bechem United loss

This latest defeat has increased the pressure on Ogum, as Kotoko now finds themselves level on points with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the league standings.

Reflecting on the match, Ogum expressed concern over his team’s lack of clinical finishing and urged them to improve their approach in front of goal.

“We need to be more purposeful in front of goal,” Ogum said in a post-match interview. “If we had taken our chances, we wouldn’t be facing this unfortunate defeat. You can’t afford to miss full chances like these in a game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under fire, Ogum faces scrutiny

Pulse Ghana

The loss has sparked criticism from Asante Kotoko supporters, with some questioning Ogum’s tactical approach following the team’s recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League. Asante Kotoko will next face Nations FC, with hopes of reversing their recent form and securing a much-needed victory.