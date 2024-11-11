ADVERTISEMENT
Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum says the team has to be clinical up front after the Bechem United loss

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh, has emphasised that his team's inability to secure a win against Bechem United was due to missed scoring opportunities.

Kotoko coach Proper Ogum
The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League, marking their third consecutive loss, a first for the club since March 2024.

Recommended articles

This latest defeat has increased the pressure on Ogum, as Kotoko now finds themselves level on points with rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the league standings.

Reflecting on the match, Ogum expressed concern over his team’s lack of clinical finishing and urged them to improve their approach in front of goal.

“We need to be more purposeful in front of goal,” Ogum said in a post-match interview. “If we had taken our chances, we wouldn’t be facing this unfortunate defeat. You can’t afford to miss full chances like these in a game.”

Prosper-Narteh-Ogum
The loss has sparked criticism from Asante Kotoko supporters, with some questioning Ogum’s tactical approach following the team’s recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League. Asante Kotoko will next face Nations FC, with hopes of reversing their recent form and securing a much-needed victory.

Meanwhile there are reports that the Porcupine Warriors are set to return to their home ground the Baba Yara Sports stadium where they are likely to play Hearts of Oak in the super clash.

