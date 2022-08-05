Kotoko remove Otumfuo’s image from jerseys

“We have after further considerations in collaboration with Errea amended our 2022/23 Kits. Kum Apem a Apem Beba,” Kotoko announced, via Twitter.

Last week, the Porcupine Warriors unveiled their latest home and away kits ahead of the 2022-23 league season.

The jerseys had Kotoko’s logo embossed on the top right, while the club’s kit sponsor Errea had its logo on the top left.

Also, an image of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, overlord of the Asante Kingdom and life patron of the club, was also printed on the bottom left of the kits.

While some supporters have described the design of the kit as inventive, others also criticised the decision to print the Asantehene’s image on the jersey.

Chief among the critics was King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grusah, who described the move as “uncivilised”.

"It's uncivilized to have put Otumfuo on the Kotoko jersey. In fact, it's a village thing. Otumfuo is more than that,” the veteran football administrator said on Kessben FM.

“Otumfuo does not go to war and lose. Maybe these Ashantis don't know how Otumfuo is valued. Who does not know Otumfuo is the owner of the club?

“Which team does this in the world? We put sponsors on jerseys. This is not maturity, they've already done it but they can go back and change.”