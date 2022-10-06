Kotoko to play Belize national team in friendly during World Cup break

The World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022, with many leagues expected to be on break within that period.

Ghana will be participating in the tournament in Qatar, having been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

“Management would like to inform our teeming supporters and stakeholders that, as part of our planned activities to keep the team active during the World Cup break, the team will be embarking on a trip to Belize to play their Senior National Men's Team (The Jaguars) on the 18th and 20th of November 2022 tentatively,” Kotoko said in a statement.

“The trip is being organised and sponsored by African Origin Travel and Sports Tourism in collaboration with its international and logistics partner Investrips.

The management has authorised them to provide full travel services and match management for those international matches. The team will return to Ghana to play Great Olympics in the Ga Mantse Cup on 27th November 2022 in Accra.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League has been put on hold by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after an injunction was filed against the league.

A statement from the GFA last week said a Motion on Notice for Injunction was filed yesterday at the Human Rights High Court by Ashanti Gold SC.