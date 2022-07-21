Kotoko withdraw from GHALCA top 6 tournament

The Porcupine Warriors were expected to battle against Medeama, Bechem United, Karela United, Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak in the tournament but have now pulled out.

A statement shared on Kotoko’s Twitter page said the club was withdrawing from the tournament “based on sporting reasons.”

“We have this afternoon written officially to GHALCA, informing the welfare body of our decision not to partake in this year’s Ghalca Top Six tournament. Our decision was purely based on sporting reasons. Thank you,” the notice said.

Meanwhile, the GHALCA tournament was initially supposed to be played among the top four teams from the 2021/22 season.

However, Vice chairman for GHALCA John Ansah later revealed that the participants have been increased to six teams, while apologising to Kotoko over the late tweak.

“We're playing top 6 and all the matches will be played at Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The tournament will be played from August 14-31, 2022. The format for the tournament will be announced later,” he said.

“We apologize to fans of Kotoko. We are not looking down on them but we need to keep Ghanaian reps for Africa very active before their African campaign begins.”