Kotoko’s Richmond Lamptey slapped with 30-month ban over involvement in match-fixing

A ruling by the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Disciplinary Committee on the issue said Lamptey’s sanction will take effect from next season.

This means the midfielder, who joined Kotoko at the start of the current campaign, is eligible to play in the Porcupine Warriors’ remaining six matches this term.

“Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC is hereby banned for a period of 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations,” a section of the ruling said.

It will be recalled that suspicions were raised following a high-scoring game between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies in the 2020/21 league season.

The Obuasi-based side recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

Musah later disclosed that he had picked up information that a 5-1 scoreline had been “pre-arranged” and bets placed to that effect. In his defense, the player said he had to deliberately score those own goals to foil the alleged match-fixing plan.

Meanwhile, both Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies have been demoted to Division Two after being found guilty of match manipulation.