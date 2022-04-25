Kwesi Nyantakyi wanted to hire Anas to investigate match-fixing – Oluboi Commodore

Mr. Commodore was, however, quick to add that Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé came before Nyantakyi could engage him on the matter, with the said documentary leading to the resignation of the ex-football administrator.

Pulse Ghana

“During Kwesi Nyantakyi’s time, on this same betting issue, he decided to contact Anas to do an investigation into that in our football and that certain results are known before the matches are played but unfortunately he was rather investigated by Anas,” he said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

Allegations of match-fixing have been rampant in the Ghana Premier League this season following a series of controversial refereeing decisions.

In a recent interview, a Board member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akanbi, said betting syndicates were destroying the local game.

“Betting in our game is a dicey situation, we have been pushing for a sponsor for the Ghana premier league but nothing has been done so how can they survive?” he said on Starr FM.

“Majority of Ghanaian clubs engaging in betting are doing it to survive because there is no money in the Ghana premier league but if you are a club and you are not financially sound, go into partnership.”

Meanwhile, the GFA has warned that persons involved in match-fixing will be dealt with by the law when caught.

Reacting to the delayed verdict on the alleged match-fixing scandal between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies last season, the General Secretary of the FA, Prosper Harrison Addo, said punishments will be proffered soon.

“This takes a lot of time to make sure the correct investigations are done, the people involved are given the chance to respond to what has been found, they have the right to defend themselves and after all that has been done, trust me a decision will come.

“The case will not fly into thin air, the decision day will definitely come and the culprits will be duly punished no matter how long it takes,” he added.