Medeama crowned 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions

The Mauve and Yellow went into the final day of the season needing just a point to beat rivals Bechem United to the title.
Medeama SC have won their maiden Ghana Premier League title following a 3-0 victory over Tamale City on Sunday.
The Akoon Park was parked to the rafters, with a charged atmosphere propelling Medeama to a convincing home victory.
Joshua Agyemang opened the scoring for the hosts after just eight minutes following a sustained period of dominance.
Although Medeama couldn’t add to their tally for the remainder of the first half, they were clearly the better side as Tamale City struggled to cope with their intensity.
The Mauve and Yellow, however, couldn’t be kept out for long after the restart, with Jonathan Sowah netting a double to put the result beyond doubt.
The victory saw Medeama finish the season five points above Aduana Stars and six points above third-place Bechem United.
Asante Kotoko also ended the campaign in the top four after drawing goalless with Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Meanwhile, Accra Lions, Accra Great Olympics, Nsoatreman FC and Hearts of Oak managed to beat the drop on the final day of the season.
Tamale City’s loss to Medeama, though, saw them join Kotoku Royals and King Faisal as the three teams relegated to the Division One League.
