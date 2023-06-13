ADVERTISEMENT
Medeama pocket GHc300,000 for winning Ghana Premier League

Emmanuel Ayamga

Medeama SC are set to pocket GHc300,000 as prize money for winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Mauve and Yellow won their maiden league title following a 3-0 victory over Tamale City on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Evans Adotey’s side went into the final day of the season needing just a point to beat rivals Bechem United to the title.

The Akoon Park was packed to the rafters, with a charged atmosphere propelling Medeama to a convincing home victory.

Joshua Agyemang opened the scoring for the hosts after just eight minutes following a sustained period of dominance.

Although Medeama couldn’t add to their tally for the remainder of the first half, they were clearly the better side as Tamale City struggled to cope with their intensity.

The Tarkwa-based side, however, couldn’t be kept out for long after the restart, with Jonathan Sowah netting a double to put the result beyond doubt and seal their first league title.

For their reward, Medeama will earn GHc300,000 as champions – which is an increment from the GHc250,00 that Asante Kotoko pocketed when they won the title last season.

Meanwhile, Medeama president Moses Armah ‘Parker’ believes his club will make Ghana proud in next season’s CAF Champions League.

“Because [Evans] Adotey was part of our two FA Cup triumphs so I contemplated on the possibility to be reunited with him. So we brought him and God has given the cup to us,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“We are thanking the GMC for their support with the heart that they have given, Medeama Sporting Club helping us win the two FA Cups as well as the GPL title.

“So we’re going there. We are going all out we want to break that jinx for Ghana to be on top of the African competitions.”

Medeama will be looking to become the first Ghanaian side to make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League in more than a decade.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
