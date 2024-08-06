ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Nurudeen: Defender leaves Kotoko to pursue nursing career

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko defender Mohammed Nurudeen has mutually terminated his contract with the club to pursue a career in nursing.

A statement from the Porcupine Warriors said despite signing a three-year contract with the club in 2023, the player also has an existing contract with the Ghana Health Service as a practising nurse.

Kotoko said they tried to convince the defender to focus on football but he ultimately decided that his future lied with nursing.

Kotoko defender Mohammed Nurudeen
“The club entered into a three-year employment agreement with Nurudeen before the commencement of the 2023/24 football season. However, management notes that Nurudeen also has a contract with the Ghana Health Service as a practising enrolled nurse,” the statement read.

“The club explored all possible options to convince him to focus on his football career, but Nurudeen remained committed to his career in nursing.”

It added: “In light of this, an emergency meeting was convened on Sunday, August 4, 2024, where the Interim Management Committee (IMC) agreed to part ways with the player in the best interest of both parties. This decision was made to maintain the cohesion the team is building for the new season.

“The IMC would like to assure our supporters that the club will not suffer any financial or sporting penalties due to this decision and wishes Nurudeen the best for the future.”

Kotoko have released over 15 players as the club looks to build a formidable squad for the next season. The Porcupine Warriors finished sixth in the Ghana Premier League last season in what was a very underwhelming campaign.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

