Nsoatreman FC apologise for using paper numbers during GPL game

The Bono-based side recorded their first ever win in the Ghanaian topflight after beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 on Friday.
Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC have apologised for stitching a ‘paper number’ on the jersey of one of their players during a Ghana Premier League game.
A second-half penalty from Samuel Ofori was enough to give Nsoatreman a historic triumph and secure all three points for the side.
However, the win was marred by the jersey incident, which saw the club patch up a paper with the number of one of their players.
In a statement responding to criticism of what transpired, the club apologised to the Ghana Football Association and their supporters.
“Sometimes In life, certain things happen that all you have got to do is to apologize to the people you disappointed,” a statement from Nsoatreman said.
“We as Nsoatreman football club are really sorry, and hence render an unqualified apology to Chana football association, our supporters and the general public for improvising with paper numbering on the jerseys of two of our players who played today, Friday, 16th September, 2022 in our Ghana premier league home game against Bibiani Gold stars.
“We therefore promise the Ghana football association, our supporters and the general public that, this said mistake will be rectfied as soon as possible to avoid future occurrences of this nature. Thank you.”
