‘He was useless!’ – Nyaho-Tamakloe slams referee over penalty against Hearts

Hearts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium, thanks to a converted penalty from Franck Etouga Mbella.

The penalty awarded to the Porcupine Warriors, however, sparked controversy, with some suggesting Fabio Gama went to ground under minimal contact.

Reacting in the aftermath of the game, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the level of officiating was not the best.

In his view, no penalty should’ve been awarded, while suggesting that a time will come where foreign referees will be invited to officiate big matches in Ghana.

“The referee today was very useless. If this is the level of officiating we are going to witness from our referees, we will call for foreign referees to games like this. There was no penalty there to take,” he told Angel FM.

Meanwhile, Kotoko’s win over Hearts as seen them move eight points clear at the top of the Ghana Premier League table.