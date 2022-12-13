Obed Ansah: Ex-Hearts midfielder appeals for funds to undergo ankle surgery

The 36-year-old won the league with Hearts in 2009 and also played for the Black Satellites (Ghana’s U20 national team).

Having been inactive in recent years after being blighted by injuries, the veteran midfielder says he’s currently not in shape to play professionally.

According to him, he sustained an injury on his ankle while training with Hearts about a decade ago and it’s been troubling him.

He noted that he’d be grateful if football fans and the general public could support him with money to undergo ankle surgery.

“I was given some medicines and we went to see the doctor. I took all the medicines but when I go for training I still felt the pain,” he narrated to Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.

"For now I can't play active football my leg sometimes vibrates and I don't know what to do. Another thing is I don't have money. If I had money, I will go and do the operation myself.

“Then I will look for a Division One club or get one of the small clubs to pick up because when I get football I will still play.”

He added: "For now if I get someone who will help me so that I will do the operation on my leg...sometimes it breaks my heart that I haven't learned another profession apart from football that God gifted me.

“Sometimes I think about it and then forget it, I feel sad sometimes because of the pain I am going through. My inability to play football worries me a lot.”