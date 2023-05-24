Prince Tagoe: Hearts must engage Don Bortey, Ishmael Addo to solve goal-scoring problem

Hearts have been off colour for much of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, having won just one of their last five league games.

The Phobians currently occupy the eighth position, with their dreams of winning the title all but over at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club’s struggles have been borne out of a lack of sharpness upfront following the departures of forwards Kofi Kordzi and Daniel Afriyie.

As it stands, Hearts’ top scorer is defender Caleb Amankwah, who has four goals, and Tagoe believes it’s time to engage the prolific ex-players to help.

“There are strikers in this country but from the way they play and the chances they miss, I don’t think they are really learning and it all boils down to the absence of quality coaches like Oti Akenteng,” he told Angel TV, as quoted by 3Sports.

“Unlike today, current coaches even lack the confidence to identify a player for an assigned purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s high time Hearts of Oak deploy former players like Don Bortey, Ishmael Addo, and some of us who have won the top scorer award before [to help solve their goalscoring issues.”