Boadu wasn’t professional during Hearts vs Bamako game – Prince Tagoe

The Phobians had lost 3-0 to the Malian side in the first leg of the Confederations Cup preliminary round.

Their inability to beat their opponents by a bigger margin at home, therefore, saw them exit the competition with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

There was a lot of drama during and after the game, with the club’s recently sacked manager Boadu attending Sunday’s game.

Boadu was sighted in the inner perimeter of the stadium and later was hoisted sky-high by fans at full-time as the supporters kept chanting his name.

Reacting to this, Tagoe, who won the league with Hearts during his playing days, said Boadu didn’t act properly.

“I think what Samuel Boadu did wasn’t right. Professionally, I don’t think it’s right to go into the inner perimeter,” Tagoe told Angel TV.

“He should remember he is a coach and not a supporter. He could’ve called the boys on phone to motivate them if that was the intention.”

Boadu joined the Phobians in March 2021 and led them to five trophies, including guiding them to their first league title in over a decade.

He ended the 2021/22 season by winning the league and FA Cup double before making it back-to-back FA Cup titles last season.

Despite winning as many trophies with Hearts, recent results weren’t good enough as the club continued to struggle.