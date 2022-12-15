The 36-year-old was on the books of the Phobians on loan in the mid-2000s, and helped them to be crowned league champions.
‘I turned down PSG to stay at Hearts, Barnieh shouldn’t rush’ – Prince Tagoe
Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe has revealed that he once turned down an offer from Paris Saint-Germain to stay at the club.
The former Ghana Premier League top scorer said he was approached by French giants PSG while at Hearts but he rejected them.
Tagoe was reacting to forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s reported reluctance to extend his contract with the Phobians.
He urged Barnieh not to rush into moving elsewhere on a free transfer as his current contract enters its final weeks.
“I rejected an offer from PSG in 2006 to complete a season at Hearts of Oak and I was the top scorer,” Tagoe told Accra-based Angel FM, as quoted by Footballghana.
“I moved to Saudi Arabia for €2m the following year and had good offers from Europe. Afriyie Barnieh shouldn’t rush to leave Hearts of Oak.”
Meanwhile, Barnieh will become a free agent in the coming weeks if the Phobians fail to agree terms with him on a contract extension.
The 21-year-old has been a key member of the club in the last two and a half years, helping them to win the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cup titles.
His status in the various national teams has also been uplifted after starring for the Black Satellites and the Black Galaxies.
The Hearts forward was also included in the Black Stars squad that recently participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
He has, therefore, been attracting interest from a number of clubs on the continent and in Europe, including an unmade Saudi Arabian club.
