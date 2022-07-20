Prosper Narteh Ogun: Kotoko coach resigns from post

Ogun took charge of the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the 2021/22 season and completely transformed the club.

The former WAFA coach guided the Kumasi-based side to the Ghana Premier League title at the first attempt, ending their eight-year drought in the league in the process.

Although very little is known about why Ogun has decided to resign, Joy Sports reports that the club is bent on convincing him to rescind his decision.

Before joining Kotoko last September, he had an impressive spell with WAFA and led them to a respectable third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League.

Ogun had pledged to make the Porcupine Warriors one of the best clubs on the continent and was expected to lead them to next season’s CAF Champions League after winning the title.

“I will do my best to make Asante Kotoko Sporting Club the best club in Ghana, Africa and the world,” he said at his unveiling.

“I am awfully grateful for this opportunity to serve such a great club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Everyone will be happy.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank you all for your congratulatory messages, compliments and best wishes. I’m very grateful. Thanks to HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Board, Management and supporters for reposing trust in me.”