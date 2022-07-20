Video: Richmond Lamptey’s mother weeps on live radio over midfielder’s ban

The 25-year-old was on the books of Inter Allies last season and was part of the players who featured in the controversial 7-0 defeat to Ashanti Gold in that fixture.

A ruling by the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Disciplinary Committee on the issue said Lamptey’s sanction will take effect from next season.

This meant the midfielder, who joined Kotoko at the start of last season, was eligible to feature for the Porcupine Warriors’ till the end of the 2021-22 season, helping the club to win the league.

“Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC is hereby banned for a period of 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations,” a section of the ruling said.

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to her son’s ban, Lamptey’s mother shed tears as she spoke on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“In the said match, he was substituted before the own goals were scored. I have cried as a result of this. I don’t want him to sit home, he is my only son,” she said.

“The boy who named him often asks my son for money but because he doesn’t give him, he decided to include him.”