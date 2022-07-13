Sulley Muntari: I want to play in Africa with Hearts of Oak

Muntari’s return to the Ghana Premier League made him the first UEFA Champions League winner to feature in the Ghanaian topflight.

The former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder, however, settled in quite well and helped Hearts to win the President’s Cup and the FA Cup.

By winning the latter competition, the Phobians have booked their place in next season’s CAF Confederations Cup and Muntari insists he wants to be part of the club’s Africa campaign.

“I had only six months contract with Hearts of Oak but I want to renew it. I want to be part of the African campaign,” he told GTV Sports+.

Meanwhile, Muntari has also expressed his desire to serve the national team anytime he’s called upon.

The 37-year-old has not played for the Black Stars in nearly eight years after being banned from the national team after the 2014 World Cup.

Muntari said he’d be willing to serve the national team even if he were on crutches, insisting he’d want to contribute anytime.

“Ghana? Even if I’m on crutches today and they call me to come help, I’ll definitely run and go. Even if I can’t play, I’ll sit there and contribute,” he said.

Muntari further recalled his time as a Ghana international and paid tribute to the defenders and goalkeeper that he played with.

“For me all the time when I talk about Black Stars from that period, for me it’s just the midfield and the defence.

“The defence starts from Olele. For me if I’m playing and the ball goes behind me, I don’t look because Olele is there, John Mensah is there.”