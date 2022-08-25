Sulley Muntari leaves Hearts of Oak after not renewing contract

The 37-year-old joined the Ghana Premier League champions earlier this year and was a key player for the Phobians last season.

Muntari scored his first goal for the club in March when he converted a penalty in their 2-1 win against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Pulse Ghana

He also surprised many with his fitness and impressive performances, as he helped Hearts to win the President’s Cup and the FA Cup.

However, the former Inter Milan and AC Milan star has not renewed his contract and will, therefore, not be part of the Phobians next season.

“Muntari has a decision to make but the most important thing for us is that he came in and play for us for a particular period in which we had an agreement,” Opare told Onua TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“If he will continue with us, there will be another agreement to continue because these are footballing issues but if he has a different decision you cannot force somebody to do something for you if the person has a different decision.”

Pulse Ghana

The Hearts PRO was, however, quick to add that the club is still in talks to see if they can get Muntari to change his mind, as he’s currently a free agent.

“For now, the club is still in talks with Muntari but unfortunately the transfer window has closed, so if there is anything that can be done, we will look at it but unfortunately the transfer window has closed,” Opare added.