Super Cup: Kotoko to face winners of FA Cup on September 4

Prosper Narteh Ogun’s side will, therefore, be aiming to defend their title next season and will also be representing Ghana in the CAF Champions League.

Before the 2022/2023 season kicks off, though, the champion of the league and the FA Cup winner will battle it out in the Super Cup.

Kotoko have already confirmed their place in the competition and now await the winners of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup final is slated for June 26, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and will be contested between Hearts of Oak and Bechem United.

The Phobians are the defending champions, but are not favourites for Sunday’s game after a rather poor finish to the league campaign.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022.

This follows approval of the plan for the 2022-23 football season by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

League fixtures for the upcoming season are scheduled to be released by Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to enable clubs to prepare adequately for the season.

The dates for registration of players have already been communicated to Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs and the Women’s Premier League clubs.