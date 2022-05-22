Suspend Hearts of Oak’s matches temporarily over ‘strange’ disease - GHS to GFA

The Game Week 30 fixture involving Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wonders was postponed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the outbreak of a strange disease at the camp of Coach Samuel Boadu’s side.

The club announced that the game was postponed on medical grounds in a statement that reads, “Our match against Eleven Wonders has been postponed following advice from the Ghana Health Service. According to the GHS, they are still investigating the cause of the illness that affected the Hearts of Oak team.”

Subsequently, the GHS has added more details of the reason to postpone the game highlighting that Hearts of Oak should not play any football match in the next seven (7) days, ensuring the strict isolation of footballers and staff of the club who show symptoms of respiratory illness among other things.

The GHS added that it will be conducting random tests on footballers in the various clubs in the league to understand the extent of the outbreak to ensure the safety of clubs.

Meanwhile, the Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has hinted that the club is putting in measures to ensure that it meets the requirements to compete in the African Super League.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has been pushing the idea of a Super League, which will involve the biggest teams on the continent when implemented.

In February, Motsepe met with over 30 presidents of various clubs in Africa to discuss the Super League, revealing that the competition will be organised in partnership with FIFA.

Hearts and archrivals Asante Kotoko are the only Ghanaian clubs to have ever won the CAF Champions League/ African Cup of Champions Clubs and are likely to be Ghana’s representatives if the Super League succeeds.