Tamale City, Nsoatreman FC players subjected to violent attacks in Division One League

The unfortunate incident happened after the club held Baffour Soccer Academy to a 1-1 draw over the weekend.

In a Twitter post, Tamale City wrote: “We were subject to inhumane treatment at Nsoatre and our crime was just that we drew against @Baffour Academy The dream is still alive! No form of intimidation can stop us!”

Meanwhile, the players and officials of Nsoatreman FC were also subjected to sickening attacks following their game against Steadfast FC.

Some players and officials sustained various degrees of injuries after they were hit by stones and other objects.

“Nsoatreman FC players and management have sustained varieties of injury as they play a tie game with @tamale_fc on Sunday 8th May, 2022 at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium Tamale,” the club tweeted, accompanied by photos of their wounded players.

The latest events represent a low for the local game, especially as the country marks the 21st anniversary of the May 9 disaster.