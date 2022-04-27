‘There is nothing wrong with my erection’ – Referee Kenny Padi denies reports

Two weeks ago, Hearts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium, thanks to a converted penalty from Franck Etouga Mbella.
Joseph Kenny Padi, the referee who officiated the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, has denied reports that he can no longer have an erection.
The penalty awarded to the Porcupine Warriors, however, sparked controversy, with some suggesting Fabio Gama went to ground under minimal contact.
Referee Padi, therefore, came under intense pressure and was even described as “useless” by Hearts board member, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe.
There were also reports that he had suffered erectile dysfunction, with some local media quoting him as saying: “I have not had erection since the day I awarded the penalty against Hearts of Oak.”
However, reacting to this, the match official said such reports are false, adding that he has not granted any interview to the effect.
“I am so very surprised about the falsehood being peddled about my erection," he told the Graphic Sports.
"This is because I have never granted any interview to any radio station, so the rumour that I have not had any erection since the match or I have resigned as a professional referee is completely false.”
“There is nothing wrong with my erection, so I have been enjoying my marriage so much. This is why I was surprised when I heard rumours about my erection.”
Meanwhile, Referee Padi has been suspended for the rest of the season after the penalty decision was found to be dubious by the GFA’s Match Review Panel.
