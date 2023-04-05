Addo is currently the General Secretary of the GFA, while Tophic Sienu also serves on the Division One League Board.
Tophic Sienu, GFA General Secretary convicted for contempt
Two officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo and Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu, have been sentenced to one day in prison after being convicted of contempt by an Accra High Court.
The aforementioned duo have also been fined a sum of Gh¢24,000 and Gh¢12,000, respectively, by the court.
The case leading to their convictions bordered on statements they made after Ashanti Gold SC filed a case against Executive Council Members of the GFA.
Addo is said to have made some comments in a personal capacity during a radio interview, for which he was held liable.
Tophic Sienu, on the other hand, made some remarks via his Facebook page, which led to his conviction by the court.
Meanwhile, GFA President, Kurt Okraku, and the 12 Executive Council Members were spared, with the court holding that they were not in contempt because they weren’t served with the injunction order.
A statement from the GFA confirming the ruling said: “The court held that the GFA and its officials were not served with the Injunction order of court and hence were not in contempt of the court.
“The court further held, however, that Prosper Harrison Addo (in his personal capacity) and Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu were liable for comments made in interviews and on Facebook, respectively.
“The court, therefore, sentenced Prosper Harrison Addo for a day imprisonment and a fine of Gh¢24,000 while Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu was sentenced for a day imprisonment and fined of Gh¢12,000 and in default 14 days imprisonment in both cases.”
The GFA added that its two officials will not be spending any time in prison despite their convictions, explaining: “A day's imprisonment means that the sentence is served once the fines are paid and the presiding judge ends his sitting for the day.
“The judge ended the sitting before midday, and the fines were promptly paid by both Prosper Harrison Addo and Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu.”
Ashanti Gold tried to injunct the Ghana Premier League after the club as demoted to Division Two over match-fixing, but their application was thrown out.
