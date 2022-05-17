Unknown sickness hits Hearts of Oak camp; several players hospitalised

In a post on Twitter, the reigning GJA sports journalist of the year disclosed that the Phobians had wanted their next fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars to be postponed, but the GFA rejected their request.

“Several Hearts of Oak players have been hospitalized for an unknown sickness,” Saddick Adams wrote.

“The club officially wrote to the GFA for a postponement of the match against Gold Stars tomorrow The GFA has declined the request, a club official told me Only 2 players turned up for training today.”

A separate report by Ghanaweb said over 15 players of Hearts have been hospitalised over the strange disease.

The report indicated that forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the first to complain after showing some symptoms of cough and malaria.

However, the report said, Fredrick Ansah-Botchwey, Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz, Amankwah Baafi and Seidu Suraj also later complained of the same symptoms.