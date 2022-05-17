RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Unknown sickness hits Hearts of Oak camp; several players hospitalised

Emmanuel Ayamga

A number of Hearts of Oak players have reportedly been admitted at the hospital due to a yet-to-be-disclosed sickness.

This was reported by Angel FM sports journalist, Saddick Adams, who said only two players turned up for training on Tuesday morning.

In a post on Twitter, the reigning GJA sports journalist of the year disclosed that the Phobians had wanted their next fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars to be postponed, but the GFA rejected their request.

“Several Hearts of Oak players have been hospitalized for an unknown sickness,” Saddick Adams wrote.

“The club officially wrote to the GFA for a postponement of the match against Gold Stars tomorrow The GFA has declined the request, a club official told me Only 2 players turned up for training today.”

A separate report by Ghanaweb said over 15 players of Hearts have been hospitalised over the strange disease.

The report indicated that forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the first to complain after showing some symptoms of cough and malaria.

However, the report said, Fredrick Ansah-Botchwey, Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz, Amankwah Baafi and Seidu Suraj also later complained of the same symptoms.

All the affected players have reportedly been admitted at the Universal Clinic in Madina.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

