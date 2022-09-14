‘Yaw Annor wasn’t celebrated like Mbella despite winning golden boot’ – Ishmael Addo

Annor emerged as the golden boot winner in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after scoring twice during Ashanti Gold’s 2-2 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars on the final day of the campaign.

The striker’s double took his tally to 22 goals and also saw him overtake Asante Kotoko star Mbella, who scored 21 goals during the campaign.

“Oh, somebody else, not him [Mbella]? [Do] you see what I’m saying? Because the foreigner never did it and a Ghanaian did it, everybody was quiet about it. They were making so much noise because he was a foreigner,” Addo told Joy Sports.

“This is what I’m saying about Ghanaians; they won’t patronize their own people. Give them [Ghanaians] that encouragement, and confidence to be better, but they are rather thinking about somebody who is coming from somewhere and it’s not even a shame to you?”

Meanwhile, Annor’s 22 goals also saw him equal Ishmael Addo’s record as the highest scorer in a single season in the Ghana Premier League era.

The Hearts of Oak legend is a three-time top-scorer and netted 22 goals for the Phobians in the 2002 league season – a record which had stood for two decades.

Addo, however, refused to claim the record, insisting other players scored more in a single league season before the Ghana Premier League era.

Indeed, Bofaokwa Tano’s Dan Owusu scored 28 goals in the 1976 season while former Hearts forward Peter Lamptey also scored 26 goals in the Ghanaian topflight in 1973.