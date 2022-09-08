You’ll see VAR in Ghana football next year – GFA Referees Manager

He noted that Ghana is the only country from the WAFU Zone B to have started the VAR project since it was approved for use by FIFA.

“For me, I’m saying that, give and take, by 2023 we should see VAR in Ghana,” Alex Kotey said in an interview with Joy Sports.

VAR was used in Ghana for the first time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff first leg game against Nigeria in Kumasi.

However, the Ghana Premier League is yet to have a taste of the technology despite the GFA’s insistence that VAR will soon be used in the domestic league.

Last year, the FA announced that FIFA had approved the Project Team for the implantation of the Video Assistant Referee in Ghana.

In a statement, the FA said: “The decision was announced during a meeting held on Monday, April 12, 2021 on modalities for the implementation of VAR in Ghana. In the meeting, the FIFA Technical Team approved a project team for Ghana, which is the second key step in the implementation process of the FIFA approved VAR.

“A FIFA VAR Project Team include Project leader and officers with knowledge in Legal, Information Technology, Communication, Finance, Competition/Monitoring & Research, Club licence and Security as well as Technical and Training areas.”

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian topflight has been injected with a financial boost after betPawa was unveiled as the new headline sponsor of the league.

The GFA and the sports betting company have signed a three-year contract worth $6 million to be disbursed across the period.