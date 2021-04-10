Giants Zamalek eliminated despite scoring four goals in 25 minutes

In the same section, already-qualified Wydad Casablanca of Morocco won 2-0 at home to Petro Luanda of Angola with Walid el Karti and Mohamed Ounajem scoring.
Group winners Simba of Tanzania, Sundowns, Wydad and Esperance will go into one pot for the quarter-finals draw on April 30.
The other pot will include Mouloudia, fellow Algerians Chabab Belouizdad, record nine-time champions Ahly and Chiefs.
Clubs cannot be drawn against the team they met in the group stage, limiting the possible opponents of each to three.
There is no country protection, however, meaning Sundowns and Chiefs could face each other in an all-South African affair.