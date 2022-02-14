Girls can game too – More Ghanaian females are taking a liking to E-Sports

He was a bit hesitant and stared into space, as if he had fallen into a trance. Finally, he replied: “Yes, it is.” I was nervous going into this space. Of course, I had chanced on the advert via Instagram and my heart skipped a beat. Never in a million years did I ever think there was going to be a gaming competition for girls in Ghana. It’s always that of the guys’ I usually heard of.

Classic cliché.

I enter this building and my skepticism rippled. “This looks like someone’s house,” I thought to myself. This really can’t be it. “I must have lost my way,” I soliloquized. Well, I do not know what I imagined it would look like but all I knew was that this was probably not the place.

Before I could overthink things, though, I saw two girls step out and their fashion sense eased up my tension. They were in an urban style of dressing and that was when I knew this was probably the place.

You might probably know how uncommon it is to find a gaming community of girls, especially in Ghana. It is like finding a needle in a haystack-absolutely rare.

I can almost bet all the gamer girls felt the same as me when they entered the eSports academy’s premises. Some thought “well let me manage my expectations.”

Probably because of the perception that, wherever there are girls, there’s probably going to be chaos and division. Contrary to that, this eSports girls competition left everyone smiling and created a lasting experience that will linger in their minds for years to come.

The atmosphere at the venue was filled with happy girls swooned in their gamer-geek mode. Someone like Chelsea was excited to be at the event. She had already shown signs of being a potential winner when she won her first group game.

“I have been gaming for years now – like since I was a child,” she said. This was a rare sight to behold, especially when you consider the reluctance of many girls in Ghana when comes to participating in sports.

There are societal paradigms set for women that make it quite difficult for those who go against the status quo. “It was hard getting my dad on board to buy me a console but he eventually gave in,” Chelsea added with a shy smile.

Getting a gaming console as a girl in Ghana is no walk in the park and Jiggy can attest to that. “I grew up in the midst of seven guys and they had a console. Naturally, I was drawn to it and also started playing,” she narrates.

“That was how my love story with gaming began. Of course, there have been ups and downs when it comes to practice but I know my dad wouldn’t have gotten a console for me if I had asked.

“My dad was always the learning and focus-on-your books type and wanted me to focus on my studies,” Jiggy added.

Chantelle also shared similar sentiments as Jiggy but she believes her parents would have gotten it for her if she had asked.

The preliminary stage for the FIFA tournament was a tough competition. Most of the contestants were skilled but others were obviously beginners. Monica piqued everyone’s interest during the group stages as she topped Group 1 by winning all her three games, amassing nine points in the process.

“I started gaming way back in 2015,” Monica recounts. “I didn’t take it seriously back then till 2019 when I joined Team Falcon. That was the turning point in my gaming life. I became a pro and started putting more time into gaming.”

The quarter-final of the FIFA tournament really got heated up with Nanny, Monica, Mirabell, Naana, Bella, Muller, Jiggy, and Lawrencia all competing to be champions.

Lawrencia made a bright start too in the group stages by mauling her opponents to cricket scorelines. Interestingly, she started gaming at the age of five. Her brother owned a game center where she used to play.

“My mom never liked the idea. She would always give me a good beating and then later on I would be back there gaming,” she recalls with a proud smile. The determination and passion these girls put into honing their gaming skills are admirable.

Aside from FIFA, these girls also played frozen free fall which many learned during the game. Akosua was very deft at it and her reflexes were amazing. She wound up in the finals of the game and beat Bella to grab the win.

The Esports Federation of Ghana is the only recognized federation in Africa registered to a global entity. They are registered to the Global Esports Federation and the International Esports Federation.

The organizers of the event have set clear-cut goals geared towards including more girls in the esports industry. This event is set to happen at least once every quarter of the year. Kwasi Hayford, president of the Ghana e-sports association highlighted the dreams they had for ladies in e-sports.

Maximus, a member of the federation, exclusively told pulse.com.gh about plans to recruit more ladies into the academy. He also added that there are plans to expand the range of games played at the academy. The association was formed in 2016 and they aim to propel Ghanaian esports players into the global scene. There is also a competition held for the guys called Context.

Diamond, the main instigator of the esports tournament for girls, believes the future of esports will be exciting. She believes getting the girls involved is going to benefit them by opening a window of opportunity for employment. This can be an avenue for girls to gain sponsorship deals and investment is the surest way to achieve this.

The semi-finals got tense as Monica went head to head with Chelsea. It was a surprisingly easy win for Monica, considering how good Chelsea had been. The nerve-wracking moment of the competition came in the other semi-final game between Nanny and Lorlor.

It was a heated phase of gaming. Lorlor took the lead with her team USA and Nanny, who also chose team USA, trailed by three goals to one. Nanny managed to close the gap to 3-2.

Lorlor saw it as a wake-up call and added two more goals. What got the room in awe was when Nanny came back to equalise, making it 5-5. With just 10 minutes left, Nanny struck the final blow by scoring a sixth goal. Try as Lorlor did, she couldn’t outdo Nanny in that semi-final clash as she suffered a 6-5 defeat.

Lorlor then faced Chelsea in the third-place game and won 6-1. The final between Monica and Nanny was quite shaky in the early minutes.

Monica’s skills were off the charts but Nanny stuck to her game plan, which seemed to be working when she found an equalizer to Monica’s early goal. Monica’s skills, however, shone and she hammered five more goals to sign off as the best female FIFA player in Ghana.

The winner took home GHc500. The first and second runners-up took GHc300 and GHc200, respectively. Same cash prizes were awarded for the Frozen Free Fall event and Match Masters too.

For these girls, this was more than a competition. Being in a room where they could freely express themselves without any judgment was a reveling moment.

The eSports industry is one of the most lucrative fields in the sports world and rightly so, because it is a multi-billion industry which is rubbing off well on the upcoming generation. It makes more money than the movie and music industry combined and it will only get better from here.