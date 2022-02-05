Giroud brace gives AC Milan derby win over Inter

France international Giroud poked Milan level with 15 minutes remaining after Ivan Perisic had given champions Inter a deserved first-half lead, and three minutes later sent the Milan fans at the San Siro wild with a neat low finish to win the match.

The 35-year-old was only playing because Zlatan Ibrahimovic was out with an Achilles tendon injury but pounced just as Inter looked to be headed for what up to that point would have been a deserved win.

Milan had hardly created anything until Giroud pushed Brahim Diaz's mishit and deflected shot past Samir Handanovic but now are right back in a title race which seemed to be heading in Inter's favour.

Napoli can pile even more pressure on Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who have a game in hand, when they face Venezia with the chance to pull level on 52 points with Milan.