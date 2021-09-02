RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Giroud tests positive for Covid-19, say AC Milan

Olivier Giroud has scored 46 times for France but was dropped for the World Cup qualifiers

Olivier Giroud has tested positive for Covid-19, his club AC Milan announced on Thursday as the France forward sits out his country's World Cup qualifiers.

In a statement, Milan said Giroud "tested positive in a molecular swab carried out at home", adding that he is "doing well but must remain in protective isolation".

Giroud tested positive for the virus after France opted not to call him up for  World Cup qualifiers this month. Les Bleus stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday in the first of their three matches in the international break.

The 34-year-old was dropped by France coach Didier Deschamps despite being the country's second-highest goalscorer behind Thierry Henry.

He has made a great start in Milan this season after signing from Chelsea, scoring twice in the 4-1 Serie A thumping of Cagliari at the San Siro on Sunday.  

Milan also said that Giroud "has not had contact with the rest of the team since the league match against Cagliari".

