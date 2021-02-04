Awako was on top of his game scoring the match-opener as Gt. Olympics defeated Hearts of Oak 2-0 in the Mantse derby over the weekend.

In an appearance on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, Awako says he moved to Olympics because they gave him a good offer.

He revealed that following his return Ghana, he had conversations with some ex-footballers who advised him to join Olympics.

“It’s football so I don’t think being a Hearts fan should stop me from playing for other clubs. I have been a Hearts fan since I was a kid and I had other options but I thought I had more years. I came here to relaunch myself and go back to Europe again. I spoke to Great Olympics and they gave me a good offer”, he said.

Awako believes that his decision to join Great Olympics has paid off.

“As a player, I know myself and I know I still have the strength to play. When I came in there were some doubts that I’m old and this and that but I know what I can do. I know I’m ageing but I still have more years to play. I wasn’t thinking otherwise when I made up my mind to return and play for Olympics”, he said.