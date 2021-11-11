RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Gladson Awako: I don’t know whether I’m a Hearts or Olympics player

Emmanuel Ayamga

Gladson Awako has said that he is currently unsure if he’s a player of Hearts of Oak or Great Olympics.

The midfielder completed a sensational move from Olympics to rivals Hearts in August following an impressive 2020/21 campaign.

However, just a few weeks after his transfer, rumours emerged that the 31-year-old wanted to leave his new club.

Reports later emerged that Awako had asked Olympics to refund his transfer fees to Hearts so that his contract could be annulled.

Fresh details regarding the controversial transfer saga suggest Hearts settled half of the player’s transfer fee and were obligated to pay the rest by October 2.

The Phobians, though, are said to have missed the deadline, with Olympics reportedly activating a clause which allows Awako to return to the Dade Boys.

Gladson Awako joined Hearts of Oak in August
While the former TP Mazembe player has remained coy on the matter thus far, he has now revealed that he doesn’t know which team he belongs to.

“I want to play but I don’t know whether I belong to Accra Hearts of Oak or Accra Great Olympics,” he said in a text message sent to Accra-based Asempa FM.

Awako has been one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League since returning to the domestic scene two years ago.

The 30-year-old joined Great Olympics in 2019 and was instrumental as they finished sixth in the 2020/21 season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

