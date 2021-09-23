Gladson Awako saga: ‘Goods sold cannot be returned’ – Olympics to Hearts

However, just a few weeks after his transfer, rumours emerged that the midfielder wanted to leave his new club.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier this week, it was mooted by a section of the local media that Awako had asked for Olympics to refund his transfer fees to Hearts, so that his transfer could be annulled.

Both Hearts and the player have sought to discredit the reports, but none has been emphatic in their response.

In a Twitter post, Olympics took advantage of the ongoing confusion surrounding the midfielder’s status to mock their rivals.

The official Twitter handle of the Dade Boys tweeted on Wednesday: “Goods sold are not returnable.”

Meanwhile, Awako’s agent, Yussif Chibsah, has said that a discussion will be held with Hearts to find an amicable solution.

“Hearts of Oak gave Awako permission to hold personal training. We won’t address issues in public. It has nothing to do with financial obligations,” he said on Angel FM.

“Hearts paid everything to the player. It’s likely he may play or may not play for Hearts but we have to meet the club to discuss his future.”

Awako has been one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League since returning to the domestic scene two years ago.