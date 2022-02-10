RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Goalkeeper adjudged woman of the match despite conceding 24 goals against Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies were in ruthless form as they thrashed Fiase Golden Royal 24-0 in the Women’s FA Cup preliminary round.

The Ghana Women’s Premier League champions showed no mercy to their opponents during Monday’s game at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi.

Despite recording double figures against Fiase Golden Royal, goalkeeper Yvonne Kaputey was adjudged as the woman of the match.

Kaputey was the reason why the scoreline wasn’t worse than the 24-0, as she produced several brilliant saves to deny Hasaacas Ladies.

The 15-year-old ultimately conceded 24 goals but her performance caught the eye of the match commissioners and the fans.

Hasaacas Ladies were dominant from the blast of the referee's whistle and had seven different players on the score sheet.

Veronica Appiah scored seven goals against the hapless Fiase Golden Royal side, while Lawrencia Yeboah also netted five times.

Meanwhile, Linda Epo and Doreen Copson scored hat-tricks and Success Ameyaa and Francisca Asante also had a goal each to their names.

Even Hasaacas goalkeeper Diana Maweremo was on the score sheet as the Sekondi-based side recorded a big win.

Yusif Basigi’s side are the reigning Women’s Premier League and FA Cup champions, having also reached the final of the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

