Goalkeeper adjudged woman of the match despite conceding 24 goals against Hasaacas Ladies

Despite recording double figures against Fiase Golden Royal, goalkeeper Yvonne Kaputey was adjudged as the woman of the match.

Kaputey was the reason why the scoreline wasn’t worse than the 24-0, as she produced several brilliant saves to deny Hasaacas Ladies.

The 15-year-old ultimately conceded 24 goals but her performance caught the eye of the match commissioners and the fans.

Hasaacas Ladies were dominant from the blast of the referee's whistle and had seven different players on the score sheet.

Veronica Appiah scored seven goals against the hapless Fiase Golden Royal side, while Lawrencia Yeboah also netted five times.

Meanwhile, Linda Epo and Doreen Copson scored hat-tricks and Success Ameyaa and Francisca Asante also had a goal each to their names.

Even Hasaacas goalkeeper Diana Maweremo was on the score sheet as the Sekondi-based side recorded a big win.