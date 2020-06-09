Razak has a proven track record as a coach- he won leagues at Mali and also became the first coach to win the Ghana Premier League.

Since working as assistant coach of the Black Stars in the early 2000s, the 1978 Africa Footballer of the Year has been snubbed by various Ghana Football Association hierarchy.

Abdul Razak has poured out his frustration for his neglect for national team coaching jobs.

“People are overlooking me and I don’t understand. Maybe because I don’t have any Godfather at the FA or I stay in Kumasi and they don’t see me so they think I’m dead,” he told Luv FM.

“If you don’t have a Godfather they don’t consider you. Some time ago they said I should bring my CV. I sent it twice but they didn’t mind me.”

“I remember the last time they put Kwesi [Appiah] there, I was one of those who sent my CV then someone from the FA told me, ‘coach I saw your CV and if we are going by CV you have no problem but you will not get the job’.”

The 64-year old remains satisfied with his achievements as a player and a coach. However, he gets 'upset' anytime he realizes he has not played a role with any of the national teams.

“When we are talking about football I can be proud of myself as a player and as a coach where I’ve reached,” he said.

“Even if you put me at the youth level bringing them up is not bad but nothing at all? This makes me upset.”