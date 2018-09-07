Pulse.com.gh logo
Golden boy: Kane to face Spain in eye-catching boots


England captain Harry Kane will wear gold boots in Saturday's Nations League clash against Spain to celebrate finishing as the World Cup's top scorer.

Harry Kane will wear gold boots in England's clash against Spain play

Harry Kane will wear gold boots in England's clash against Spain

(AFP)

Kane will be making his first England appearance since winning the Golden Boot trophy awarded for finishing as the most prolific player in World Cup.

Tottenham striker Kane scored six goals during the tournament in Russia, helping England reach the semi-finals.

Kane tweeted a picture of the boots, provided by Nike, and wrote: "Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots."

Kane was the second England player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup after Gary Lineker at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

