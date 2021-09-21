The Bayern Munich striker also offered warm praise and thanks to his wife Anna when he received the award as top scorer in European football last season.

Lewandowski netted 41 times in 29 games for Bayern in the 2020-21 season, breaking the great Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season, set in 1971-72.

His tally represents the highest in Europe since Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 48 goals for Real Madrid in 2014-15.

The 33-year-old forward insisted, though, that there were still plenty more goals and titles yet to come.

"I'm still here, and I will be here for a long time!" said Lewandowski.

"Age is just a number, I feel very good, my form indicators have never been so good.

"I know that with my body I can still play for years at the highest level. I am like good wine and I hope to become even better."

This season, Lewandowski has already scored seven goals in five days as champions Bayern top the early Bundesliga table.

"It's not over yet, we are still hungry for titles," said Lewandowski who hopes to help Bayern to a second Champions League title to add to the one he won with them in 2020.

"I don't need to go and prove myself in another league", said the striker who was linked with Real Madrid a few years ago.

"With the Champions League, I can measure myself against the best. I am 100 percent focused on Bayern and I don't think about anything else."

At the ceremony held at Bayern's Allianz Arena, the Poland striker was effusive in his praise for his wife who is also his personal "motivation coach".

"I have to thank my wife, she is a great support for me and a motivation when things are not going so well," he said.

A former Polish international karateka, Anna Lewandowska is also a nutritionist and oversees her husband's diet.

"I am very proud of him," she said. "He is extraordinary as a person, as an athlete, as a partner, as a friend and as a husband."

Lewandowski is only the second Bundesliga player to win the award after Mueller, who won in 1970 and 1972.