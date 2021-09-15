‘Good luck in your next job’ – Mubarak Wakaso pays tribute to CK Akonnor

In a Twitter post, Wakaso, who was a mainstay in the 47-year-old’s starting line-up, wished his former national team coach the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“When I was a little boy in Tamale I watched you play football,” Wakaso tweeted, accompanied by a photo with Akonnor.

“Later, I became a ball boy/ player for Gold Fields where you played. You became my coach at the Black Stars. Thank you for everything and best of luck in your next job. I know you will succeed.”

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, who he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.

In 10 matches, he had a win rate of just 40%, having won four, lost four and draw two. The final nail on his coffin was Ghana’s dull 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has emerged as the odds-on favourite to be named new manager of the Black Stars.

Reports suggest the Ghana Football Association (GFA) settled on the Serbian after failing to reach an agreement with other targets.

The 67-year-old remains Ghana’s most successful coach in the last three decades, having managed the team from 2008 to 2010.

Milovan guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.