Government assigns Asamoah Gyan as tourism ambassador for Ghana

The Minister urged the veteran striker to use his brand and experience to promote Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“We are conferring on you by the courtesy of the President, a tourism ambassador for this country. For the 2022 World Cup, we want you to be an ambassador,” Mr. Awal said.

“Use your experiences to promote Ghana. Ghana is not only the most beautiful country in Africa, it’s also the most attractive. Our sports legends help make Ghana the most popular brand in Africa. Asamoah Gyan, we start with you to lead the charge and make Ghana a very successful brand.”

He added: “The President launched the Beyond the Return project in 2019 which led to over one million people coming to Ghana. Asamoah Gyan, help us get 2 million people to come to Ghana this year as tourists.”

Gyan successfully launched his memoir titled ‘Legyandary’ on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The event was attended by several football legends, including Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor and El Hadji Diouf.

Some astute politicians were also present, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, E.T. Mensah, Kennedy Agyapong and Mahama Ayariga.

Businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong bought the first copy of the book for a whopping GHc100,000, with the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong also picking the second copy for the same amount.