The normalization Committee which was appointed by FIFA in consultation with government to help restructure football in the country has a mandate which runs out on 31st March, 2019.

READ MORE: Normalisation Committee Special Competition cancelled

It has however, been reported that government has approved a request from the committee seeking extension as its tenure of office comes to an end next month.

A statement signed by Communication Consultant Ahmed Osumanu Halid reads: ''The Normalisation Committee has not sent any proposal to the Presidency for an extension of its mandate.

''The general public is hereby being advised to treat the story published on 442gh.com by Chief Seidu Adamu as falsehood and should be disregarded as such.''

The Dr. Kofi Amoah led Normalisation Committee recently cancelled a special competition to bring back domestic football which has eluded football loving fans and players, since the ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed several rots in the beautiful game in the country, after discussions with the Ghana Premier League clubs hit a snag.