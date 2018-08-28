Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court

news

The Commercial division of the High Court has struck out the dissolution suit by government aimed at liquidating the Ghana Football Association.

The decision of the court follows a withdrawal of the case by the Attorney general following an agreement reached by Government and FIFA on new modalities for the running of football in the country.

As part of the courts decision, the judge also ordered all assets belonging to the GFA taken over by government to be returned.

The AG in June filed a suit at the High Court for dissolution of the GFA following an expose by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the serious corruption taking place at the Association led by its former president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Meanwhile Deputy Attorney General has announced a normalization committee will be announced by FIFA in the next two days to replace the current executive committee of the GFA.