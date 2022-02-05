Government must stay away from appointing coaches for GFA – CAF warns

“Ghana has to concentrate on the World Cup, they have important game and they have to concentrate on this. Everybody has to be behind the Black Stars because they have important game coming up in March,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“To lose the game, to lose the cup is part of football. Ghana was eliminated [in the AFCON] and this is the rule of the game. The government, financially, they put the fund for them to prepare for the competition, that I have to thank the Government of Ghana on behalf of CAF President, thank you very much and this is the way of cooperation we want for our members and the government.”

This follows a standoff between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the GFA over who to appoint as the Black Stars’ next coach.

The FA reportedly favours Borussia Dortmund scout trainer Otto Addo, while the government’s preferred choice is former Premier League manager Chris Hughton.

However, the CAF General Secretary said interfering in the affairs of the GFA is dangerous and advised the government to stay off.

“The money that the government put forward for the Black Stars, the government has to check with the GFA how you spend each penny, they have to do that, we encourage them to do that but the redline is the government cannot involve in the management of the federation.

“Even if they lose you cannot say change the management, you have to change the coach. This will be very dangerous. we don’t want to come back on that again because this looks like interference. I beg the government that if tHis is the intention, stop it.