The Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of government of the Republic of Ghana has approved an amount of $200,000 and 150,000 for Ghanaian clubs that will qualify for the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup, respectively as part of its effort to support the development of football in the country.

Asante Kotoko as the sole representative of Ghana, against all odds managed to knock out Cameroon giants Coton Sport out of the CAF Confederation Cup to reach the group stage of the competition.

With the decision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support Ghanaian clubs in Africa, the Porcupine Warriors will receive $150,000 for lifting the flag of Ghana high.

A section of the statement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports reads “As part of efforts to support Football Clubs that qualify to play in continental competitions, the Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of government has decided to boost clubs that qualify to the Group Stage of the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Confederation Cup competitions with an amount of Two Thousand United States Dollars ($200,000 and One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana United States Dollars ($150,000) respectively”.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been drawn in group C with Zesco United, Nkana FC and Al Hilal.