Gov't presents cheque of GHS470,000 to GFA for disbursement to Division One League Clubs

The government has presented a cheque of forty seven thousand cedis (470,000) to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Mustapha Ussif Ghana's Sports Minister designate Pulse Ghana

The cheque is intended to be disbursed to Division One League clubs to alleviate some of their COVID-19 challenges.

Writing on behalf of the Ministry and Government, Chief Director, Alhaji Hafiz Adam stated that the donation is to support the clubs in this challenging period of COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. expressed the gratitude of the GFA to the Government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their continued support to football in the country.

"On behalf of the Executive Council and the entire football fraternity, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for this amazing gesture. This will indeed go a long way in supporting our Division One League clubs especially during this challenging period of Covid-19".

Kurt Okraku Pulse Ghana

"We grateful for what we have been given and we look forward to receiving some relief for our Women’s Premier League clubs soon. We are very positive about the future of our sport".

General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq), also express his sincerest appreciation to the the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) and assured that the accounting process has been initiated for the beneficiary clubs to receive their share of the money promptly to be used for the purpose for which it was granted by government.

