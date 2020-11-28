Maradona passed away on Wednesday 25th November, 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

The football fraternity the world over has mourned his death and several tributes have poured in for the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has joined the rest of the world to mourn Maradona by sanctioning that a minute silence should be observed at all Ghana Premier League centres on matchday three.

‘‘On 25 November, football lost one of its greatest icons, Diego Armando Maradona. Across the world, there is a sense of profound loss at the untimely passing of a true legends of the game. It is not an overstatement to say that football will not be the same without him. We will be forever thankful for the contribution he made to our sport and we will miss him dearly.

‘‘In honour of Diego Armando Maradona and in solidarity with his family, and everyone who loved him so much, the flags at FIFA headquarters are being flown at half mast, and FIFA calls upon all competition managers to hold a minute of silence at every football match this coming weekend or at the next possible occasion’’ a FIFA statement read.

Maradona who passed away at the age of 60 is Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, he was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. Maradona's vision, passing, ball control, and dribbling skills were combined with his small stature, which gave him a low centre of gravity allowing him to manoeuvre better than most other football players; he would often dribble past multiple opposing players on a run.

He played in four FIFA World Cups, including the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where he captained Argentina and led them to victory over West Germany in the final, and won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. In the 1986 World Cup quarter final, he scored both goals in a 2–1 victory over England that entered football history for two different reasons. The first goal was an unpenalized handling foul known as the "Hand of God", while the second goal followed a 60 m (66 yd) dribble past five England players, voted "Goal of the Century" by FIFA.com voters in 2002.