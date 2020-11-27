In the 20 previous clashes, Legon Cities have won 10, lost 5 and drawn 5 against Medeama SC.
Medeama who won two out of two of their first two games last season have had a poor start to the 2020/2021 season having lost one and drawn one of their two games played thus far, whereas Legon Cities have also lost one and drawn one, which is similar to last season’s outcome.
READ MORE: AC Milan sold Ibrahimovic & Thiago Silva because of Sulley Muntari’s ‘Ghost Goal’- Adriano Galliani
The big money spenders have been compelled to part ways with their head coach Goran Barjaktarevic after a poor start to the season. The club couldn’t contain their 3-0 walloping by their fellow Accra neighbours Gt. Olympics on matchday two last week.
The Serbian has been replaced by Coach Bashir Hayford. The former Ghana Premier League champions with Kotoko and Ashanti Gold will be on the technical bench when Legon Cities take on Medeama SC.
However, Asamoah Gyan whom Legon Cities slashed $250,000 on him as his annual salary is yet to kick a game due to lack of match fitness, but reports have emerged that Ghana’s all-time top scorer is likely to make his Legon Cities debut against Medeama today.
Asamoah Gyan is expected to revive the attacking line of the Royals, who are yet to score from an open play this season.
Gyan has proven himself where ever he has been, barren any injury worries.
Baby Jet as he is affectionately called made his Ghana Premier League debut 17 years ago with Liberty Professionals and bagged 10 goals, but he missed several matches because he had to go for trials abroad.
Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also Africa’s greatest scorer in the FIFA World Cup with six goals.
Below is the head to head clashes between them
Unofficial
2020
14th March, 2020
Legon Cities 2-0 Medeama
Unofficial
2018
30th May, 2018
Medeama 4-1 Legon Cities
N/B: Head to head doesn’t involve the 2018 and 2020 league results because the league was truncated.
Head to head
Total- 20
Legon Cities wins- 10
Medeama wins- 5
Draws-5
At the home of Legon Cities
Total- 10
Legon Cities wins- 8
Medeama wins- 2
Draws-0
N/B: Wa All Stars was renamed Legon Cities in 2019
Legon cities home record last season
Legon Cities- W2, D4, L2
Round 2
[Jan 3]
Legon Cities 1-3 Asante Kotoko
Round 4
[Jan 15]
Legon Cities 0-0 Ashanti Gold
Round 6
[Jan 24]
Legon Cities 1-0 Bechem
Round 10
[Feb 14]
Legon Cities 1-1 Great Olympics
Round 12
[Feb 28]
Legon Cities 0-0 Eleven Wonders
Round 13
[Mar 6]
Legon Cities 4-1 WAFA
Round 15
[Mar 14]
Legon Cities 0-2 Medeama
Away performance of Medeama
wins- 3
Draws- 3
Losses-2
Round 1 [Dec 29]s
Dwarfs 1-3 Medeama
Round 3
[Jan 11]
Liberty 1-1 Medeama
Round 5
[Jan 19]
Dreams 1-0 Medeama
Round 7
[Feb 2]
Aduana 1-0 Medeama
Round 9
[Feb 9]
Karela 1-1 Medeama
Round 11
[Feb 19]
Inter-Allies 1-2 Medeama
Round 13
[Mar 7]
King Faisal Babes 0-0 Medeama
Round 15
[Mar 14]
Legon Cities 0-2 Medeama