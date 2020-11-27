In the 20 previous clashes, Legon Cities have won 10, lost 5 and drawn 5 against Medeama SC.

Medeama who won two out of two of their first two games last season have had a poor start to the 2020/2021 season having lost one and drawn one of their two games played thus far, whereas Legon Cities have also lost one and drawn one, which is similar to last season’s outcome.

READ MORE: AC Milan sold Ibrahimovic & Thiago Silva because of Sulley Muntari’s ‘Ghost Goal’- Adriano Galliani

The big money spenders have been compelled to part ways with their head coach Goran Barjaktarevic after a poor start to the season. The club couldn’t contain their 3-0 walloping by their fellow Accra neighbours Gt. Olympics on matchday two last week.

The Serbian has been replaced by Coach Bashir Hayford. The former Ghana Premier League champions with Kotoko and Ashanti Gold will be on the technical bench when Legon Cities take on Medeama SC.

However, Asamoah Gyan whom Legon Cities slashed $250,000 on him as his annual salary is yet to kick a game due to lack of match fitness, but reports have emerged that Ghana’s all-time top scorer is likely to make his Legon Cities debut against Medeama today.

Asamoah Gyan is expected to revive the attacking line of the Royals, who are yet to score from an open play this season.

Gyan has proven himself where ever he has been, barren any injury worries.

Baby Jet as he is affectionately called made his Ghana Premier League debut 17 years ago with Liberty Professionals and bagged 10 goals, but he missed several matches because he had to go for trials abroad.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also Africa’s greatest scorer in the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Below is the head to head clashes between them

Unofficial

2020

14th March, 2020

Legon Cities 2-0 Medeama

Unofficial

2018

30th May, 2018

Medeama 4-1 Legon Cities

N/B: Head to head doesn’t involve the 2018 and 2020 league results because the league was truncated.

Head to head

Total- 20

Legon Cities wins- 10

Medeama wins- 5

Draws-5

At the home of Legon Cities

Total- 10

Legon Cities wins- 8

Medeama wins- 2

Draws-0

N/B: Wa All Stars was renamed Legon Cities in 2019

Legon cities home record last season

Legon Cities- W2, D4, L2

Round 2

[Jan 3]

Legon Cities 1-3 Asante Kotoko

Round 4

[Jan 15]

Legon Cities 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 6

[Jan 24]

Legon Cities 1-0 Bechem

Round 10

[Feb 14]

Legon Cities 1-1 Great Olympics

Round 12

[Feb 28]

Legon Cities 0-0 Eleven Wonders

Round 13

[Mar 6]

Legon Cities 4-1 WAFA

Round 15

[Mar 14]

Legon Cities 0-2 Medeama

Away performance of Medeama

wins- 3

Draws- 3

Losses-2

Round 1 [Dec 29]s

Dwarfs 1-3 Medeama

Round 3

[Jan 11]

Liberty 1-1 Medeama

Round 5

[Jan 19]

Dreams 1-0 Medeama

Round 7

[Feb 2]

Aduana 1-0 Medeama

Round 9

[Feb 9]

Karela 1-1 Medeama

Round 11

[Feb 19]

Inter-Allies 1-2 Medeama

Round 13

[Mar 7]

King Faisal Babes 0-0 Medeama

Round 15

[Mar 14]

Legon Cities 0-2 Medeama