Matchday 5 produced 20 goals, which is the highest goals so far on a matchday.

There were also two away wins: It is the highest this season.

There were 8 wins, 1 draw. The wins are are also the highest this season.

The big winners over the weekend were Hearts of Oak who beat Dreams FC 3-0 and AshGold who came from a goal down to beat Elmina Sharks 4-2

Kotoko 1-0 Legon Cities

Scorer: Osman Ibrahim

Ebusua Dwarfs 0-1 Medeama SC

Scorer: Agyenim Boateng 71

Inter Allies 0-1 Bechem United

Paul Abanga 64/Moro Salifu 51, Wontah Hafiz Konkoni 83

AshantiGold SC 4-2 Elmina Sharks

Scorer: Appiah McCarthy 47, Dacosta Boadu 2x 62, 68/Benjamin Bernard Boateng 3, Benjamin Tweneboah 85

WAFA SC 2-0 Chelsea

Scorers: Augustine Boakye, Daniel Lomotey 69

Liberty 2-0 Olympics

Scorers: Asamoah Simon Appiah 2x

Karela United 2-0 King Faisal

Scorers: Diawisie Taylor 45, Kwame Boateng 82

Aduana Stars 1-1 Eleven Wonders

Scorers: Yahaya Mohammed 64/Samuel Boakye 8

Hearts of Oak 3-0 Dreams FC

Scorers: Kojo Obeng Jnr, Michelle Sarpong 2x

Below are the match reports of how Hearts and AshGold won big over the weekend

Accra Hearts of Oak played entertaining football and crowned it with a comfortable 3-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium against Dreams FC on Sunday in Kosta Papic's first game in charge of the club.

Kojo Obeng Jnr started the scoring before Michelle Sarpong scored twice in the second half to hand the Phobians their first win of the season.

Kojo Obeng Junior struck the woodwork in the 16th minute after a blunder by Issah Yakubu, after Michelle Sarpong's shot had missed the post.

Obeng Jnr finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute: He managed to body check a Dreams FC defender and allowed the ball to go to Patrick Razak who showed strength to outwit his marker and sent the ball to Obeng Jnr. The left-footer placed the ball nicely at the back of the net to give the Phobians the lead.

In the added time Obeng Jr shot took a deflection off the body of Issah Yakubu and went off the goal line for a corner kick

Patrick Razak afterwards beat his marker and delivered a through pass to Michelle Sarpong, but the latter’s shot missed the goal post by some few inches.

Back from recess the Phobians continued to pile pressure on their opponents and doubled their lead in the 47th minute.

A corner kick by Frederick Ansah Botchey was headed by Obeng Jnr, but it was blocked by the defence of Dreams FC, before Michelle Sarpong registered the second goal from the rebound.

Dantani came close to reducing the deficit. He was put through by Abel Manomey but with just the goalkeeper Richard Attah to beat he curled the ball and it missed the side post by some few inches to the relief of the Phobians.

Larry set up Umar Manaf, yet he failed to connect the ball into the net when he was inside the 18-yard box in the 55th minute.

Patrick Razak made a run into the Dreams FC goal area and was pushed by Massawudu, but the referee ignored the incident.

After that Manaf sent a lovely ball through the Dreams FC defence to Patrick Razak, but his first touch let him down and allowed the visitors to recover.

Patrick Razak in the 70th minute dribbled past three opponents and delivered a shot, but Amoah punched the ball into the corner kick.

Michelle Sarpong completed the onslaught in the 89th minute: Umar Manaf started the attack when he sent a long one to Obeng Jnr and his cross was sent out by the Dreams FC defence, but it was a poor clearance, so Benjamin Afutu connected his head to it, before Sarpong completed it with another header to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, Ashanti Gold staged a come back to beat Elmina Sharks 4-2 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Benjamin Boateng registered the opener in the 3rd minute, but Appiah McCarthy drew the Miners level.

Before Dacosta Boadu scored twice in the 62nd minute and 68th minute to put AshGold in the driving seat

Benjamin Tweneboah reduced the deficit for Sharks in the 85th minute, but David Abagna restored the hosts' 2-goal advantage in the 90th minute.