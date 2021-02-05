READ MORE: Medeama edge Hearts of Oak 1-0
Below are all the results and scorers on matchday 12
Thursday 4th January, 2021
MedeamaSC 1-0 Hearts of Oak
Scorer: Justice Blay 50
Legon Cities 0-0 Karela
Wednesday 3rd January, 2021
Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies
Scorer: Naby Keita 68
Chelsea 2-0 Bechem United
Scorers: Collins Ameyaw 49,Kofi Owusu 78
Dreams FC 3-0 WAFA SC
Scorers: Suleman Fahadu 53, Ibrahim Issah 77, Ibrahim Issah 90+4
Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 AshantiGold SC
Scorers: Denis Korsah 44, George Asamoah 77/Hans Kwoffie 74
Liberty 0-0 Aduana Stars
Eleven Wonders 0-0 Elmina Sharks
Tuesday 2nd January, 2021
Accra Gt Olympics 3-1 King Faisal FC
Sorer: Danso Otu 34’ Quaye 54’ Yeboah 81’/Frimpong Boateng 74’
Below is the match report of our featured game on matchday 12
Medeama 1-0 Hearts
Medeama SC have defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 at Tarkwa Akoon Park on Thursday on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.
Justice Blay who has established himself as a tormentor against Hearts of Oak netted the lone goal of the game in the 50th minute.
In the first half of the game Medeama dominated the Phobians and created several chances but they fluffed them.
The likes of Rashid Iddi, Justice Blay, Abass Mohammed, Agyenim Boateng all had their share of the opportunities, yet they threw them away.
Medeama continued to probe for the opener right after the recess.
Justice Blay who had been operating deep in the Hearts of Oak goal area registered the only goal of the game from close range in the 50th minute.
The rest of the minutes failed to produce any more goals as they game became a balanced one.
Hearts of Oak brought on Patrick Razak to support Manaf Umar in attack, but Medeama defence were resolute.
Raddy Ovouka was presented with a late minute freekick just outside the 18-yard box, but his kick hit the human wall to the relief of the home fans.
This is Hearts of Oak’s third consecutive game without a win (D1, L2).
Medeama have been dominant against Hearts of Oak. They remained unbeaten in their last 6 games against the Phobians.