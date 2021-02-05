READ MORE: Medeama edge Hearts of Oak 1-0

Below are all the results and scorers on matchday 12

Thursday 4th January, 2021

MedeamaSC 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Scorer: Justice Blay 50

Legon Cities 0-0 Karela

Wednesday 3rd January, 2021

Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies

Scorer: Naby Keita 68

Chelsea 2-0 Bechem United

Scorers: Collins Ameyaw 49,Kofi Owusu 78

Dreams FC 3-0 WAFA SC

Scorers: Suleman Fahadu 53, Ibrahim Issah 77, Ibrahim Issah 90+4

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 AshantiGold SC

Scorers: Denis Korsah 44, George Asamoah 77/Hans Kwoffie 74

Liberty 0-0 Aduana Stars

Eleven Wonders 0-0 Elmina Sharks

Tuesday 2nd January, 2021

Accra Gt Olympics 3-1 King Faisal FC

Sorer: Danso Otu 34’ Quaye 54’ Yeboah 81’/Frimpong Boateng 74’

Below is the match report of our featured game on matchday 12

Medeama 1-0 Hearts

Medeama SC have defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 1-0 at Tarkwa Akoon Park on Thursday on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.

Justice Blay who has established himself as a tormentor against Hearts of Oak netted the lone goal of the game in the 50th minute.

In the first half of the game Medeama dominated the Phobians and created several chances but they fluffed them.

The likes of Rashid Iddi, Justice Blay, Abass Mohammed, Agyenim Boateng all had their share of the opportunities, yet they threw them away.

Medeama continued to probe for the opener right after the recess.

Justice Blay who had been operating deep in the Hearts of Oak goal area registered the only goal of the game from close range in the 50th minute.

The rest of the minutes failed to produce any more goals as they game became a balanced one.

Hearts of Oak brought on Patrick Razak to support Manaf Umar in attack, but Medeama defence were resolute.

Raddy Ovouka was presented with a late minute freekick just outside the 18-yard box, but his kick hit the human wall to the relief of the home fans.

This is Hearts of Oak’s third consecutive game without a win (D1, L2).

Medeama have been dominant against Hearts of Oak. They remained unbeaten in their last 6 games against the Phobians.