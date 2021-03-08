The win gave the Phobians their third win in four games since the departure of Kosta Papic.

Hearts of Oak beat Ebusua Dwarfs (3-2), Liberty Professionals (1-0 )before drawing goalless with rivals Asante Kotoko on match day 16.

Hearts of Oak were simply amazing on the day as they put up a scintillating show to outclass their opponents.

Patrick Razak put Hearts ahead as he jumped on to a cross from Raddy Ovouka to slot home.

Isaac Mensah doubled the lead from close range when he lifted the ball past goalkeeper Sabi Acquah after collecting a pass from Victor Aidoo in the 63rd minute.

Raddy Ovouka smashed home on a half volley after a cross from Fatawu Mohammed for the third goal before substitute Michelle Sarpong slotted home from close range for the fourth.

The win takes the Phobians to third place in the standings with 27 points.

In other games, Berekum Chelsea threw away an early lead to draw 1-1 with Medeama SC at the Golden city park.

Prince Opoku Agyemang Agyemang scored his second goal on his return to the Ghana Premier League to cancel a Stephen Amankona opener.

The 28-year-old pulled parity for the visitors in the 72nd minute after Amankona had given the hosts the lead inside 21 minutes.

Dreams FC suffered their second home defeat of the season after a 1-0 loss to Accra Great Olympics.

Thomas Acquah scored inside 49 minutes to give Olympics all the spoils at the Theatre of Dreams, sending them to the second spot on the League log with 30 points.

The home team missed a couple of chances in the first half with Ibrahim Issah and Latif Clement being the culprits.

The Great Olympics defense were stupendous on the day as they put in great shifts to stop the marauding attacks from Dreams FC.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders beat Legon Cities 1-0 to end the seven game unbeaten run at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

Michael Osei scored in the 68th minute as Wonders registered their fifth goal of the season to end the first round of the League on a high.